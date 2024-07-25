Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 212.50% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (up previously from $2.00) on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.60.

Get Taysha Gene Therapies alerts:

View Our Latest Report on TSHA

Taysha Gene Therapies Stock Down 2.2 %

TSHA stock opened at $2.24 on Tuesday. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $4.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $418.92 million, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 0.41.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Taysha Gene Therapies had a negative return on equity of 782.81% and a negative net margin of 833.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Paul B. Manning purchased 1,333,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $2,999,999.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,333,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,999,999.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Taysha Gene Therapies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSHA. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter worth about $370,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 235.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,327,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,616 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,355,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,709,000 after purchasing an additional 430,555 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

(Get Free Report)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.