TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Sold by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL reduced its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 859 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 726 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 510.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,417 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TC Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TRP remained flat at $41.40 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,563,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,039,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $32.51 and a twelve month high of $41.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.73. The company has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.79.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 17.23%. Analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 144.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays raised shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.83.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

