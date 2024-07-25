Teekay (TK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Teekay (NYSE:TK – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st.

Teekay (NYSE:TK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $365.05 million for the quarter. Teekay had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 7.97%.

Shares of NYSE TK opened at $8.56 on Thursday. Teekay has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $9.95. The stock has a market cap of $778.53 million, a P/E ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $2.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Teekay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 105.14%. Teekay’s payout ratio is 61.73%.

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates crude oil and refined product tankers. It also provides ship-to-ship support services; tanker commercial management operation services; and operational and maintenance marine services.

