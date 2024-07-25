Teekay (TK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Teekay (NYSE:TK – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st.
Teekay (NYSE:TK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $365.05 million for the quarter. Teekay had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 7.97%.
Teekay Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE TK opened at $8.56 on Thursday. Teekay has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $9.95. The stock has a market cap of $778.53 million, a P/E ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.20.
Teekay Company Profile
Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates crude oil and refined product tankers. It also provides ship-to-ship support services; tanker commercial management operation services; and operational and maintenance marine services.
