Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Stake Increased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 381,881 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 25,060 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.81% of Teleflex worth $86,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,550,727 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,255,408,000 after buying an additional 96,711 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,496,566 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $622,494,000 after buying an additional 52,533 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in Teleflex by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 734,965 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $183,256,000 after purchasing an additional 39,308 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Teleflex during the fourth quarter valued at $118,665,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Teleflex by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 432,939 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $107,949,000 after purchasing an additional 35,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TFX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Teleflex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.14.

Teleflex Stock Performance

Shares of TFX traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $224.57. 167,189 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,500. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $177.63 and a 1-year high of $259.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $212.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.36.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $737.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.85 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 21.83%.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

