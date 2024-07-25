Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $55.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TPX. Loop Capital upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.14.

NYSE TPX opened at $50.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.60. Tempur Sealy International has a 1-year low of $36.12 and a 1-year high of $57.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.15.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 168.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 80.0% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

