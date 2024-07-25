Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) PT Raised to $168.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald from $112.00 to $168.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $107.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Baird R W raised Tenet Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wolfe Research raised Tenet Healthcare from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.47.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE THC traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $146.74. The company had a trading volume of 129,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,892. The company has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.15. Tenet Healthcare has a 1 year low of $51.04 and a 1 year high of $151.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.95.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.42. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenet Healthcare

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 8,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total transaction of $945,982.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total transaction of $308,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,646.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 8,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total value of $945,982.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,691 shares of company stock worth $3,117,909. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenet Healthcare

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 93.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Stories

