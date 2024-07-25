Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.660-0.860 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $680.0 million-$740.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $717.7 million. Teradyne also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.66-0.86 EPS.

Teradyne Trading Down 13.4 %

Shares of Teradyne stock traded down $19.20 on Thursday, hitting $124.34. 6,538,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,046,196. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.07. Teradyne has a 52 week low of $81.07 and a 52 week high of $163.21. The company has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 47.33, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.50.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $729.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.20 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 18.25%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TER. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Northland Capmk lowered shares of Teradyne from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Teradyne from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $142.14.

View Our Latest Analysis on TER

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.20, for a total transaction of $75,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,610.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.20, for a total transaction of $75,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,077,610.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 5,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.64, for a total transaction of $688,888.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,997,799.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,005 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,763 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Teradyne

(Get Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.