Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Announces Earnings Results

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share.

Tesla Trading Up 2.0 %

TSLA traded up $4.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $220.25. 99,805,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,232,273. Tesla has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $278.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.39, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSLA. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Tesla from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $162.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.03.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

