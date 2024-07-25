Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) & Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Financial Survey

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) and Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.1% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.6% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.3% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and Corvus Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teva Pharmaceutical Industries -2.88% 37.33% 6.73% Corvus Pharmaceuticals N/A -59.96% -50.83%

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and Corvus Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teva Pharmaceutical Industries 0 2 7 0 2.78 Corvus Pharmaceuticals 0 1 2 0 2.67

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has a consensus price target of $18.56, indicating a potential upside of 12.56%. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $5.17, indicating a potential upside of 138.10%. Given Corvus Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Corvus Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and Corvus Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teva Pharmaceutical Industries $15.85 billion 1.18 -$559.00 million ($0.41) -40.21 Corvus Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$27.03 million ($0.52) -4.17

Corvus Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Teva Pharmaceutical Industries. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Corvus Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries beats Corvus Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries



Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products. The company focuses on the central nervous system (CNS), respiratory, and oncology areas. It provides active pharmaceutical ingredients, as well as contract manufacturing services; and operates an out-licensing platform that offers a portfolio of products to other pharmaceutical companies. The company also offers BENDEKA and TREANDA injections for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent b-cell non-hodgkin's lymphoma; GRANIX; TRISENOX; LONQUEX; and TEVAGRASTIM/RATIOGRASTIM. In addition, it provides COPAXONE for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; AJOVY for the preventive treatment of migraine in adults; AUSTEDO for the treatment of neurodegenerative and movement disorders associated with Huntington's disease and tardive dyskinesia; UZEDY for the treatment of schizophrenia; ProAir RespiClick inhalation powder; QVAR for treatment for asthma; BRALTUS, a long-acting muscarinic antagonist; CINQAIR/CINQAERO injection; DuoResp Spiromax, an inhaled corticosteroid and long-acting beta-agonist bronchodilator; and AirDuo RespiClick fluticasone propionate and salmeterol inhalation powder. The company offers its OTC products under SUDOCREM, NasenDuo, DICLOX FORTE, OLFEN Max, and FLEGAMINA brand names. It has collaboration agreements with MedinCell; Sanofi; Alvotech; and Biolojic Design Ltd., as well as license agreement with MODAG GmbH. The company was founded in 1901 and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals



Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune modulator product candidates to treat solid cancers, T cell lymphomas, autoimmune, allergic, and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is soquelitinib (CPI-818), a selective covalent inhibitor of interleukin 2 inducible T cell kinase (ITK), which is in a multi-center Phase 1/1b clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T cell lymphoma, solid tumors, and atopic dermatitis. The company is also developing ciforadenant (CPI-444), an oral small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic renal cell cancer; and mupadolimab (CPI-006), a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancer. In addition, it is developing CPI-182, an antibody designed to block inflammation and myeloid suppression that is in investigational new drug application-enabling studies, as well as CPI-935, an adenosine A2B receptor antagonist to prevent fibrosis. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a license afreemnt with Monash University to research, develop, and commercialize certain antibodies directed to CXCR2 for the treatment of human diseases; and Vernalis (R&D) Limited to develop, manufacture, and commercialize products containing certain adenosine receptor antagonists, including ciforadenant, as well as strategic collaboration with Angel Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of mupadolimab. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Burlingame, California.

