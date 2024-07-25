Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Director Robert W. Stallings Acquires 500 Shares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) Director Robert W. Stallings bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.60 per share, with a total value of $10,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,156.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Texas Capital Bancshares Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock traded up $1.25 on Thursday, reaching $66.37. 235,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,585. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.15. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.89 and a 52 week high of $72.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.06). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $472.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TCBI has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (down previously from $72.00) on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens upped their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $87.50 to $61.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Capital Bancshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCBI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,820,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,899,000 after buying an additional 25,113 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 3,216 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $775,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $873,000. 96.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

