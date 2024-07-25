Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.27% and a net margin of 33.01%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Texas Instruments updated its Q3 guidance to $1.24-1.48 EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to 1.240-1.480 EPS.

Texas Instruments stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $197.15. 9,362,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,509,764. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.43. Texas Instruments has a twelve month low of $139.48 and a twelve month high of $210.84. The firm has a market cap of $179.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.12%.

Several brokerages have commented on TXN. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.64.

In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total transaction of $18,582,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,160,096.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 328,969 shares of company stock worth $58,427,984 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

