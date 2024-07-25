Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,637 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners lifted its position in Textron by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,016,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $564,235,000 after acquiring an additional 139,927 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Textron by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,053,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $388,809,000 after purchasing an additional 260,003 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Textron by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,692,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $136,085,000 after buying an additional 19,769 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in Textron by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,235,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $99,396,000 after buying an additional 408,290 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Textron by 2.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,053,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $101,105,000 after buying an additional 29,663 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Textron Stock Performance

NYSE TXT traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $90.14. 1,062,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,138,459. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25. Textron Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.04 and a 12-month high of $97.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.56 and a 200 day moving average of $88.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Textron

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.06. Textron had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 11,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.91, for a total transaction of $1,043,491.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,189.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TXT. UBS Group increased their price objective on Textron from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Textron from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Textron from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Textron from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Textron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.63.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

