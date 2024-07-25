The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stake Lowered by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL reduced its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 47.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,397 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 3,015 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Boeing were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 56,254 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,856,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Boeing by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 50,000 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $9,650,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Boeing by 180.5% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,542 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 8,070 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of BA stock traded down $6.41 on Wednesday, reaching $180.07. The stock had a trading volume of 5,042,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,187,108. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $181.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.72 and a beta of 1.56. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $159.70 and a 12 month high of $267.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of Boeing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $252.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.89.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

