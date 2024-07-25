The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports.
The Pebble Group Stock Performance
Shares of PEBB opened at GBX 56.10 ($0.73) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £93.49 million, a P/E ratio of 1,870.00 and a beta of 1.13. The Pebble Group has a 52 week low of GBX 48.60 ($0.63) and a 52 week high of GBX 100 ($1.29). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 58.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 60.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.88.
The Pebble Group Company Profile
