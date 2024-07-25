The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

The Pebble Group Stock Performance

Shares of PEBB opened at GBX 56.10 ($0.73) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £93.49 million, a P/E ratio of 1,870.00 and a beta of 1.13. The Pebble Group has a 52 week low of GBX 48.60 ($0.63) and a 52 week high of GBX 100 ($1.29). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 58.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 60.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.88.

The Pebble Group Company Profile

The Pebble Group plc sells digital commerce, products, and related services to the promotional merchandise industry in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Brand Addition and Facilisgroup. The company is involved in the design, sourcing, and delivery of promotional products and related services to various brands operating in the engineering, financial services, health, beauty, FMCG, technology, transport, and other sectors.

