The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.350-0.500 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $800.0 million-$850.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $868.1 million. The Shyft Group also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.35-0.50 EPS.

The Shyft Group Trading Up 18.8 %

NASDAQ:SHYF traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.83. 236,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,095. The Shyft Group has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $21.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $475.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,280.00 and a beta of 1.66.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $197.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.90 million. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 0.01%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Shyft Group will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The Shyft Group Dividend Announcement

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is -2,000.00%.

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in the manufacture and assembly of specialty vehicles for the commercial and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment offers commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

