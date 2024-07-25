Theta Fuel Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4.37 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for about $0.0679 or 0.00000104 BTC on exchanges. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $450.08 million and approximately $4.37 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00043385 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00008599 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00014550 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00009210 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00004896 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,624,690,570 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

