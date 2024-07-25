Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Buys 1,821 Shares of ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 178,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ATS were worth $5,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in ATS during the 1st quarter worth $806,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ATS by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,916,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,328,000 after acquiring an additional 32,123 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in ATS by 0.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,631,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in ATS by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 138,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 55,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in ATS by 133.6% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATS Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ATS traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.46. 35,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,630. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.36. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.70. ATS Co. has a 1-year low of $29.78 and a 1-year high of $46.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATS ( NYSE:ATS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. ATS had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $587.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ATS Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of ATS from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Scotiabank raised ATS to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ATS in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

ATS Profile

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

