Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 223,682 Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 223,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,862,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCOM. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,395,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,592,000 after acquiring an additional 11,039,672 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Trip.com Group by 3,752.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,886,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,006,000 after buying an additional 9,629,673 shares during the last quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 433.6% during the 4th quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,904,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,659 shares during the last quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,421,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,806 shares during the period. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Trip.com Group by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 4,595,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,471,000 after acquiring an additional 837,620 shares during the period. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trip.com Group Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,699,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,677,572. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12-month low of $31.55 and a 12-month high of $58.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.41 and a 200-day moving average of $46.35.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 22.99%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TCOM. Mizuho lifted their price target on Trip.com Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. CLSA upped their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays raised their target price on Trip.com Group from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.89.

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

