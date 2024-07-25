Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,725 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of CyberArk Software worth $6,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,103,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in CyberArk Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,030,000. Alerus Financial NA purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,170,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 38.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 405,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,642,000 after purchasing an additional 112,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CYBR shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.63.

CyberArk Software Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:CYBR traded down $6.66 on Wednesday, hitting $258.13. 235,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,969. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $254.80 and a 200-day moving average of $250.31. The stock has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of -413.73 and a beta of 1.14. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $142.92 and a fifty-two week high of $284.10.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.67. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $221.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.42 million. As a group, analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.