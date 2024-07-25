Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 60.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 86,611 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 40,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Rockport Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,435,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 31,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 10,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 570,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,575,000 after purchasing an additional 72,388 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.91. The stock had a trading volume of 10,532,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,819,692. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.68 and a 52-week high of $82.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.06 and a 200 day moving average of $78.25.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

