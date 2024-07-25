Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 16.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,914 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,688 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $8,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in SAP by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,947,613 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,537,251,000 after buying an additional 746,386 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in SAP during the first quarter worth $58,936,000. Verity & Verity LLC acquired a new stake in SAP in the first quarter valued at $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter valued at $17,255,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SAP by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 621,417 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,195,000 after buying an additional 108,729 shares during the last quarter.

Get SAP alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SAP shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of SAP from $188.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of SAP from $212.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JMP Securities upped their target price on SAP from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on SAP in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.17.

SAP Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of SAP stock traded down $5.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $209.46. 1,380,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,225. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $195.41 and a 200 day moving average of $186.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $126.75 and a 1 year high of $214.94.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. SAP had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 10.87%. SAP’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP Company Profile

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.