Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 364,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,573 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of Liberty Energy worth $7,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,546,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,522,000 after acquiring an additional 893,563 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,443,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,314,000 after purchasing an additional 404,211 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,587,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,588 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,437,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,775,000 after purchasing an additional 539,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy during the 1st quarter worth $27,809,000. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LBRT stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.27. 1,987,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,716,080. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.74. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.57 and a 1-year high of $24.75.

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is 10.22%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LBRT shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Energy in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Liberty Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded Liberty Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Liberty Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.78.

In other Liberty Energy news, CFO Michael Stock sold 20,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $486,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 805,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,582,634.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President Ron Gusek sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total value of $1,149,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,213,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,892,824.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Stock sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total value of $486,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 805,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,582,634.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,932,731 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

