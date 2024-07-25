Threshold (T) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $215.25 Million

Threshold (T) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. One Threshold token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0215 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $215.25 million and $7.79 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Threshold has traded down 10.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Threshold Profile

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,746,068,928.671669 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02199731 USD and is down -4.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 132 active market(s) with $7,299,655.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

