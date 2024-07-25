Timbercreek Financial Corp. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:TF)

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.

Timbercreek Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:TF opened at C$7.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$625.90 million, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.84, a current ratio of 110.86 and a quick ratio of 145.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$7.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.35. Timbercreek Financial has a 12 month low of C$5.74 and a 12 month high of C$7.85.

Get Timbercreek Financial alerts:

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$24.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$26.23 million. Timbercreek Financial had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 72.79%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Timbercreek Financial will post 0.7258727 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TF shares. TD Securities lowered their target price on Timbercreek Financial from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James set a C$8.40 target price on Timbercreek Financial and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

View Our Latest Analysis on TF

Timbercreek Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Timbercreek Financial Corp. provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings in urban markets. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Timbercreek Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timbercreek Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.