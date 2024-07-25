Timbercreek Financial Corp. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:TF)

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.
Timbercreek Financial Stock Performance
Shares of TSE:TF opened at C$7.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$625.90 million, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.84, a current ratio of 110.86 and a quick ratio of 145.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$7.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.35. Timbercreek Financial has a 12 month low of C$5.74 and a 12 month high of C$7.85.
Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$24.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$26.23 million. Timbercreek Financial had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 72.79%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Timbercreek Financial will post 0.7258727 earnings per share for the current year.
Timbercreek Financial Company Profile
Timbercreek Financial Corp. provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings in urban markets. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
