Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) to Issue $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th.

Timberland Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 4.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years.

Shares of TSBK opened at $31.18 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.06 million, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.66. Timberland Bancorp has a 12-month low of $23.93 and a 12-month high of $32.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Timberland Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TSBK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $18.25 million during the quarter.

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, and commercial real estate loans; and construction lending products, such as custom and owner/builder, speculative one- to four-family, commercial, multi-family, land development, and land development.

