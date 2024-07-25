Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (TSBK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on August 23rd

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th.
Timberland Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years.
Timberland Bancorp Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of TSBK stock opened at $31.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $250.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.66. Timberland Bancorp has a 12-month low of $23.93 and a 12-month high of $32.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.31 and a 200-day moving average of $26.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
About Timberland Bancorp
Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, and commercial real estate loans; and construction lending products, such as custom and owner/builder, speculative one- to four-family, commercial, multi-family, land development, and land development.
