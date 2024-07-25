Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock Price Up 1%

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $92.55 and last traded at $90.21. Approximately 1,330,029 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 4,121,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.32.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.38.

The firm has a market cap of $45.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 225.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.57.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The business had revenue of $491.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.03 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 9.80%. Analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $6,384,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 899,022 shares in the company, valued at $76,533,742.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $6,384,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 899,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,533,742.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.92, for a total transaction of $236,476.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,056 shares in the company, valued at $3,334,763.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 363,909 shares of company stock worth $33,547,601 over the last 90 days. 10.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Trade Desk by 119.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Trade Desk by 194.7% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

