TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.780-3.900 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.1 billion-$4.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.1 billion. TransUnion also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.97 to $1.02 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $83.73.

TRU stock traded up $2.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,095. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.39 and its 200-day moving average is $74.66. The company has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.61. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $42.09 and a 1 year high of $82.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.62 million. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 7.02% and a positive return on equity of 14.26%. On average, research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is -29.37%.

In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total value of $74,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,547 shares in the company, valued at $5,239,525.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other TransUnion news, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 12,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,029,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,426 shares in the company, valued at $8,114,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total transaction of $74,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,547 shares in the company, valued at $5,239,525.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,761 shares of company stock valued at $2,266,576 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

