Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Issues Earnings Results

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $985.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.20 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share.
Travel + Leisure Price Performance
Shares of NYSE TNL traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 646,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,146. Travel + Leisure has a 12-month low of $32.10 and a 12-month high of $49.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.18.
Travel + Leisure Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.83%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Travel + Leisure
Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Travel + Leisure
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Viking Therapeutics: Pharma Stock Soars on Positive Earnings
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Top 3 Small Cap Stocks Emerging as Rotation Winners
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Bargain Alert: 3 Stocks Worth Watching While The Market Cools
Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.