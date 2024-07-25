Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Issues Earnings Results

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $985.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.20 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE TNL traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 646,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,146. Travel + Leisure has a 12-month low of $32.10 and a 12-month high of $49.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.83%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Travel + Leisure from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.75.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

