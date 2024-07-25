Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Shares Sold by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,970 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 918 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 29,825.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TPH has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.25.

Tri Pointe Homes Price Performance

Shares of TPH opened at $45.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.18 and a twelve month high of $47.15.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $918.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.77 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Tri Pointe Homes

In related news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 56,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $2,250,235.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 677,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,963,520.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

