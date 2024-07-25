Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $283.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.83 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 9.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMK traded up $1.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.03. 170,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,146. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.75. Trustmark has a 1 year low of $18.96 and a 1 year high of $35.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Trustmark’s payout ratio is currently 35.80%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Trustmark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Trustmark from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Trustmark from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

