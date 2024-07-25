TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) Short Interest Down 60.6% in July

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, a decrease of 60.6% from the June 30th total of 70,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TRxADE HEALTH stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.75% of TRxADE HEALTH at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDS traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.46. 22,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,578. TRxADE HEALTH has a 12 month low of $3.69 and a 12 month high of $44.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.85 and a 200-day moving average of $9.64.

TRxADE HEALTH ( NASDAQ:MEDS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported ($6.40) EPS for the quarter. TRxADE HEALTH had a negative return on equity of 291.04% and a negative net margin of 177.96%.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th.

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc operates as a health services information technology (IT) company in the United States. The company focuses on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience by optimizing drug procurement, prescription journey, and patient engagement; and designs, develops, owns, and operates a business-to-business web-based marketplace.

