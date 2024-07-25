Twin Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 6,846.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,229,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,175 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,430,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,959,000 after buying an additional 453,294 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 105.2% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 742,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,954,000 after acquiring an additional 380,362 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 648.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 304,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,023,000 after acquiring an additional 264,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,116,000. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:INSP traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $139.70. The stock had a trading volume of 231,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,166. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -254.00 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.89. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.27 and a twelve month high of $295.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $164.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.41 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INSP shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $280.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.29.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

