Twin Capital Management Inc. Buys 4,912 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 99.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,912 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 40,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after buying an additional 19,779 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,912,000. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $672,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of RTX by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 13,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in RTX by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 32,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of RTX traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.82. The company had a trading volume of 7,177,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,399,999. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $139.36 billion, a PE ratio of 41.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.82. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $108.65.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.44 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RTX news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $1,049,781.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 129,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,166,366.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $1,049,781.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 129,120 shares in the company, valued at $13,166,366.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $2,101,713.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,757,566. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,937 shares of company stock valued at $12,256,952. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Melius Research increased their target price on shares of RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.38.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

