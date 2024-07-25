Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $1.39 Million Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Twin Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 8,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Patron Partners LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.6% in the first quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $247.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,853,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,496. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.53 and a 1 year high of $256.84. The company has a market capitalization of $101.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $244.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 93.09% and a net margin of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ADP shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.42.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

