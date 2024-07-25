Twin Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.44 Million in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 161.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic cut CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. BTIG Research lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.16.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.32, for a total value of $1,485,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 183,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,985,350.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.32, for a total transaction of $1,485,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 183,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,985,350.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,470,706.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,675 shares of company stock valued at $76,931,522 in the last 90 days. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CRWD stock traded down $10.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $258.14. 14,704,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,972,868. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $357.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $326.53. The firm has a market cap of $62.82 billion, a PE ratio of 487.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.52 and a 1-year high of $398.33.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $921.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.82 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

