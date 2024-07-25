Twin Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 240,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,904,000 after buying an additional 68,145 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,437,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,141,000 after buying an additional 19,176 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,760,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,024,000 after buying an additional 8,118 shares during the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 180,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,682,000 after buying an additional 7,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,284,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,458,000 after buying an additional 22,056 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,577,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,551,698. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.26. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $32.29 and a 12-month high of $40.16. The stock has a market cap of $37.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.