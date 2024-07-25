Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,900 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 51.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth $29,000. Security National Bank acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on ROK. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $312.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $300.71.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.37, for a total value of $63,579.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,547.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.37, for a total transaction of $63,579.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,547.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $171,412.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,309.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,199 shares of company stock worth $572,750. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of ROK traded down $9.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $263.07. 694,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 977,075. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $249.00 and a one year high of $339.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $265.61 and a 200-day moving average of $277.25.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.88%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

