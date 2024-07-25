Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,209 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMCFree Report) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,209 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,197,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $363,148,000 after buying an additional 42,075 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,598,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,832,000 after purchasing an additional 186,562 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,370,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,051,000 after purchasing an additional 43,861 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,855,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,557,000 after purchasing an additional 78,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,199,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,037,000 after buying an additional 595,746 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OMC shares. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.70.

Insider Transactions at Omnicom Group

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total value of $41,984.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,044.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OMC traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.75. 1,422,289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,620,980. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.95. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $72.20 and a one year high of $98.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.46.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMCGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.07. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is presently 37.84%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

