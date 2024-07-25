Twin Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.42.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Shares of EXR stock traded down $4.61 on Wednesday, hitting $161.87. 849,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,076,992. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $153.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.23. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $101.19 and a one year high of $171.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a PE ratio of 36.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 144.32%.

Insider Transactions at Extra Space Storage

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total value of $1,144,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,260.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total transaction of $1,144,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,260.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total value of $100,344.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,042.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Featured Articles

