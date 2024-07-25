Twin Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,611 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.1% of Twin Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 51.5% during the first quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 18,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 6,196 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,161,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,788,000 after purchasing an additional 23,902 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 783,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,901,000 after purchasing an additional 33,301 shares during the period. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,713,000. Finally, Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 26.0% in the first quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC now owns 629,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,628,000 after purchasing an additional 129,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Daiwa America cut Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

JNJ stock traded up $3.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.28. 6,862,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,321,671. The company has a market capitalization of $376.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.20. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $143.13 and a 12 month high of $175.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 46.34%. The firm had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

