TX Rail Products (OTCMKTS:TXHG) Shares Up 15%

TX Rail Products, Inc (OTCMKTS:TXHG – Get Free Report) was up 15% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.12. 173,126 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 348% from the average daily volume of 38,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

TX Rail Products Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.06.

About TX Rail Products

TX Rail Products, Inc supplies, distributes, and sells drill bits, related tools, and other mining supplies and rail products to coal mining companies in the United States. It distributes and sells drill steel mining products, such as drill bit products and accessories used for hard and soft rock mining operations; tungsten carbide drill bits and augurs; and related accessories and tools.

