Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.92

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.92 and last traded at $3.95, with a volume of 203837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UBSFY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Ubisoft Entertainment alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on UBSFY

Ubisoft Entertainment Stock Performance

About Ubisoft Entertainment

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

(Get Free Report)

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.