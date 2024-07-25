UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Bought by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,019,963 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,823 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $62,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,004,151,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 392.8% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 30,145,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $931,484,000 after buying an additional 24,027,505 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,982,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,522,067,000 after buying an additional 7,249,527 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,678,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 6,797.0% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,635,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,567,000 after buying an additional 4,568,457 shares in the last quarter.

UBS Group Price Performance

NYSE UBS traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,790,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,456,304. UBS Group AG has a 52-week low of $21.34 and a 52-week high of $32.13. The company has a market cap of $96.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.29. UBS Group had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 39.78%. The firm had revenue of $12.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. Equities analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UBS shares. Citigroup downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas downgraded UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UBS Group presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

UBS Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

