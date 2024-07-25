UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Trading Up 1.4%

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.19 and last traded at $12.10. 1,809,742 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 9,851,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.93.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on UiPath from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on UiPath from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of UiPath from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.06.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.23. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.63 and a beta of 0.86.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The healthcare company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). UiPath had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $335.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.84 million. On average, analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $791,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 946,848 shares in the company, valued at $18,738,121.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in UiPath during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of UiPath by 875.6% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

