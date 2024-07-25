UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Buys 21,617 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 1,117.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,617 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,238,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $690,793,000 after buying an additional 1,458,248 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Truist Financial by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,731,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $322,395,000 after buying an additional 883,416 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $307,787,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in Truist Financial by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,010,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $222,005,000 after buying an additional 77,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Truist Financial by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,914,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $144,507,000 after buying an additional 101,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Argus upped their price target on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Baird R W downgraded Truist Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Truist Financial from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.05.

Truist Financial Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 639,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,476,602. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $26.57 and a twelve month high of $44.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.64 and a 200-day moving average of $37.66. The stock has a market cap of $59.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -157.58%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

