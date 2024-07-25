UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Invests $768,000 in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Encore Wire by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Encore Wire by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 203 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,691 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Encore Wire by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 49,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,668,000 after acquiring an additional 10,366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WIRE remained flat at $289.84 during midday trading on Thursday. 266 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,575. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $287.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $260.23. Encore Wire Co. has a 12-month low of $150.51 and a 12-month high of $295.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.19.

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.27. Encore Wire had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $632.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Encore Wire Co. will post 21.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.42%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Encore Wire in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sidoti reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Encore Wire in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. CJS Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Encore Wire in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. It offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

