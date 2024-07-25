UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Invests $941,000 in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 36,489 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $941,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 1,050.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,681,465 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $56,740,000 after buying an additional 2,448,400 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth $61,315,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at $20,917,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,233,659 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,264,000 after buying an additional 860,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth $11,280,000. 97.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEO has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Eagle Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Insider Activity at American Eagle Outfitters

In other news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $53,936.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE AEO traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $20.65. 143,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,638,640. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.31. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.19 and a 12 month high of $26.44. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.51.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 45.05%.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

Featured Stories

