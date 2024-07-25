UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Makes New Investment in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JXN traded up $1.88 on Thursday, reaching $85.19. 32,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,557. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.39. Jackson Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.40 and a fifty-two week high of $86.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.51.

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 17.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is currently 7.40%.

In other Jackson Financial news, COO Devkumar Dilip Ganguly sold 13,000 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total transaction of $983,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 93,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,067,956.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Jackson Financial news, CFO Don W. Cummings purchased 1,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.70 per share, for a total transaction of $105,051.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,711 shares in the company, valued at $3,323,189.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Devkumar Dilip Ganguly sold 13,000 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total value of $983,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 93,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,067,956.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JXN shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Jackson Financial from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Jackson Financial from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Jackson Financial from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Jackson Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.80.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

