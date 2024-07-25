UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Purchases New Position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 36.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mueller Industries Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE MLI traded down $1.26 on Wednesday, reaching $65.63. 1,038,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,010. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.06. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.96 and a fifty-two week high of $67.82.

Mueller Industries Dividend Announcement

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 17.22%. The business had revenue of $997.75 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.03%.

Insider Activity at Mueller Industries

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Andrew Martin sold 52,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total value of $3,001,961.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 313,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,949,535.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Jeffrey Andrew Martin sold 52,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total value of $3,001,961.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 313,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,949,535.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth M. Donovan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $115,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,427,836.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,169 shares of company stock worth $3,506,762. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

Further Reading

